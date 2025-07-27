National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC) Inaugurates South India Regional Office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC) proudly announces the Inauguration of its Regional Office (South India) today at 1st Floor, San Diego, 357, 1st Block Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034.

This momentous occasion represents a major milestone in NIRDC’s mission to strengthen grassroots industrial development and economic empowerment across India. The event also celebrates the evolution of the National Industries Development Council Committee (NIDCC) into the more dynamic and digitally-driven NIRDC, symbolizing a new chapter of inclusive, technology-enabled growth for entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and rural industries.

Mr.Vempalli Amanulla, Regional Chairman, NIRDC said that “Many individuals are unaware of where to begin or how to access these resources, and we aim to change that by creating awareness and providing the right guidance. Through this initiative, we believe we can generate employment, empower businesses, and contribute meaningfully to our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat.’ Our goal is to reach every corner of India, ensuring that every aspiring entrepreneur, businessperson, and citizen has the knowledge and support they need to succeed.”

This new Regional Office and Facilitation Centre are integral steps toward achieving the goals, by ensuring equitable access to resources, digital innovation, and industrial growth in South India and beyond.

The National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC) is an autonomous, government-regulated nodal agency under the guidance of multiple Union Ministries. With a renewed focus on innovation and outreach, NIRDC is committed to translating central policies, industrial schemes, and training initiatives into actionable benefits at the grassroots level supporting entrepreneurs, MSMEs, artisans, and rural industries across the nation.

The NIRDC Facilitation Centre - Karnataka Zone 1 at the Bengaluru Regional Office will serve as a vital resource hub for the public, particularly for entrepreneurs, startups, and MSMEs. It will provide hands-on support in accessing government schemes, industry training programs, compliance guidance, and funding opportunities. By bridging the gap between policy and execution, the centre aims to accelerate business growth, boost local employment, and ensure that small and medium enterprises can thrive in a competitive and digitally evolving economy.

As part of future vision, NIRDC is developing InDApp, a nationwide digital platform to support industries and MSMEs. InDApp futures designed like provide unified access to schemes, services, and expert support to drive inclusive industrial growth.