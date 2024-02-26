National Science Day Feb 28 State to promote scientific temperament-Boseraju

Bengaluru: The National Science Day on February 28 will see a unique celebration as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to administer an oath to thousands of students to nurture a scientific temperament. The event, a first of its kind, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, drawing participation from a large number of students.

Announcing the initiative, Science and Technology Minister N. S. Boseraju highlighted the significance of the occasion, which commemorates the "Raman Effect." He underscored the remarkable contributions of the country and the state in the field of science, emphasizing the government's efforts in establishing Science Centres and Planetariums across all districts.

"In our endeavor to foster scientific curiosity among students, our government has introduced initiatives such as Science Centres, mobile Planetariums, and the provision of telescopes," Boseraju stated. The objective, he emphasized, is to instill a rational and logical mindset, countering superstitious beliefs and promoting progressiveness in society.

The ceremony will witness Chief Minister Siddaramaiah administering the oath to students, marking a significant step in promoting scientific awareness. Additionally, educational institutions will be encouraged to conduct similar oath-taking ceremonies as part of the nationwide initiative.

Scheduled for 11 AM at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, the event will be attended by several dignitaries including Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U. T. Khader, among others.