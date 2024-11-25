Nature’s Basket opens B’lore’s largest artisan pantry store

Bengaluru: Nature’s Basket, India’s leading premium grocery retailer and part of the RPSG Group, proudly unveiled its first flagship Artisan Pantry store in Bangalore today. Inaugurated by Bollywood icon Karisma Kapoor, the new 10,500 sq. ft. gourmet destination stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to bringing curated culinary experiences to life. This marks the ninth store in Bangalore and the 35th nationwide. Nature’s Basket continues to strengthen its presence as a pioneer in luxury grocery retail across the country.

The Bangalore flagship store sets a new benchmark in luxury retail, offering an immersive and unparalleled shopping experience that combines global sophistication with local artistry. Unique to this store are several first-in-class features designed to captivate every shopper’s interest, including a Live Kombucha Bar with refreshing kombucha on tap, a Vegan Patisserie offering decadent plant-based desserts, a Live Cookie Corner with warm cookies baked fresh, Live Kunafa and Baklava showcasing authentic Middle Eastern treats, a Millet Café serving wholesome millet creations, and an Organic Snacking Counter with tasty, premium snacks. The indulgence continues with a luxurious Soft-serve corner and the Gelato Atelier, offering international flavors that redefine dessert cravings.

Enhancing its gourmet offerings, the store boasts the widest range of cheese in the country, featuring rare and exotic cheeses from over 50 countries, delivered in an unimaginable time gap for a truly global and flavorful experience. An exotic fruits and vegetables section brings global freshness to Bangalore, including items making their debut in India.

The truffle bar celebration showcases luxurious culinary creations for true connoisseurs. Adding to the elegance, the store also features fresh flowers, potted herbs To elevate the experience, the store offers an exclusive selection of premium cigars and a meticulously curated range of bar accessories, designed to satisfy the refined tastes of our distinguished guests. Additionally, an expansive collection of premium wines and liquors is available, carefully crafted for the discerning aficionado.

The Chairman of Spencer’s Retail and Nature’s Basket, Shashwat Goenka said, “The opening of our first flagship Artisan Pantry store in Bangalore represents a significant strategic milestone for Nature’s Basket. This flagship store responds directly to Bangalore’s growing appetite for premium, curated culinary experiences. By blending the best of global gourmet offerings with local preferences, we are confident that this flagship will not only elevate Bangalore’s retail landscape but also set new benchmarks in the premium grocery sector. Our commitment to expanding Nature’s Basket’s footprint with such innovative concepts is part of our larger vision to redefine luxury retail in India.”

Returning for another launch, Karisma Kapoor expresses her excitement “I love how it brings together the finest ingredients from around the world. It’s an honor to inaugurate this beautiful flagship store in Bangalore and share this incredible experience with the city’s passionate food lovers.”