Navali balancing reservoir work to start by next budget

Sindhanur: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that the government has prepared a plan to build the Navali balancing reservoir in view of silting of Tungabhadra reservoir.

Speaking after inaugurating the Sindhanur-Thimmapura lift irrigation project here, he said, “The State is losing about 30 TMC of water due to the silting up of Tungabhadra reservoir. In view of this, a balancing reservoir at Navali has been discussed with the Chief Minister. This project will solve drinking water issue in the region. We will speak to the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regarding this as all three states are required to work together on this. We are looking to start the work by next budget.”

Some of the villages will get submerged due to this project and it requires repatriation of people from these villages. This project will ensure that no water is wastefully released to the sea. Keeping in mind the welfare of the farmers of the region, the government is committed to implement this project.

“When Congress party came to power, we had promised ‘Equal share and equal life to all’. We have lived up to that promise with the guarantee schemes.

Our government has become a model for the whole country with the roll out of the guarantee schemes. It is difficult to keep the promises,” he said. “The BJP government has cheated the people of the country by not keeping its promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh to each account and providing 2 crore jobs. The Union government also cheated by not providing rice to the poor.

In spite of all the hurdles, our government is offering money in lieu of additional 5 kg rice. Welfare of all is the motto of the Congress party,” he noted.

“Four of the five guarantees have successfully reached the people and the fifth guarantee of Yuvanidhi will be rolled out in January. The money will be transferred to the accounts of unemployed youth from January 12. Our government has spent Rs 60,000 crore even in the times of drought.” Sindhanur taluk is prosperous

“Some call Kalyana Karnataka backward but I must say Sindhanur is more prosperous than Kanakapura taluk. The taluk has over 3 lakh acres of irrigated land. Sindhanur has a big degree college. The farmers of Sindhanur are a model to the whole country. The youth of the taluk are inspirational. Sindhanur taluk has become a role model for Raichur district,” he lauded.