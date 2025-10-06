New arrivals bring excitement to Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Sanctuary in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: The Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Sanctuary, in Shivamogga Karnataka’s second-largest zoo after Mysuru, has come alive with new energy as six majestic animals — including a white tiger arrived from the Indore and Aurangabad zoos. The arrivals have drawn excitement among visitors and boosted the sanctuary’s appeal as a major tourist attraction.

Executive Director of the sanctuary, Amarakshara, said, “A total of six big animals have joined us as part of an animal exchange programme. We have brought them from Indore and Aurangabad zoos. The main attraction now is a white tiger named Vikram, two years old, from Aurangabad. Along with him, two Royal Bengal tigresses Rohini and Shravan, aged between two and four years — have also arrived. From Indore Zoo, we have received two lions named Shiva and Sahara, along with a Royal Bengal tiger named Bhadra.”

He further explained that these young arrivals would enhance the breeding potential at the sanctuary. “The tigers and lions we already had were older. The young ones will help continue the breeding program. In exchange, we have sent four bison and four ostriches to Indore Zoo, and two bears, a jackal, and a lion to Aurangabad Zoo,” he added.

Amarakshara also expressed optimism that the fresh arrivals would attract more visitors. “The addition of these animals has already increased curiosity among tourists. We expect a rise in visitor numbers in the coming months,” he said.

Tourists visiting the sanctuary have expressed their delight at the new additions and the serene ambiance of the zoo. Narain, a visitor, shared, “When I came to Shivamogga, people told me about this tiger and lion sanctuary. I was amazed to see lions and tigers together here. The place is clean, well-maintained, and the staff are very cooperative. Compared to other zoos like Bannerghatta, this one is really impressive. Seeing the Bengal tiger was a special experience.”

Another tourist, Nihan, said, “I loved this zoo. The white tiger and the otter were my favorites. I even saw a monkey named Leru. I’m very happy to have come here.”

Mohan, from Yelahanka in Bengaluru, said, “I’ve been to Shivamogga many times, but this is my first visit to the zoo. It’s a wonderful experience — the environment is peaceful, and everything is well-organized.”

Tourist Brinda, who came from Davangere, shared her excitement: “This is my second visit to the Shivamogga Tiger and Lion Sanctuary. The experience now is much better than before. The new animals have made the place livelier. I’m glad I came again.”