New Mangalore Port Authority wins dual honours in golden jubilee year

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has been recognised as ‘Major Port of the Year’, while its Chairman Dr A V Ramana was named ‘CEO of the Year’ at the National Awards for Excellence in Ports & Shipping 2025 in Bengaluru on Thursday. The honours mark a proud milestone for the port in its Golden Jubilee year.

Dr Ramana, who holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering with a focus on maritime innovations, has held senior positions at Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Cochin and Mormugao ports. Since taking charge of NMPA in 2019, he has steered the port through a phase of modernisation and record performance.

Under his leadership, the port has implemented large-scale digital initiatives, including integrated operating systems, GIS-enabled land allotments, RFID-based cargo management and drone surveillance. Environmental commitments have been backed by the deployment of electric vehicles and shore-to-ship power charging facilities.

At the same time, the port has expanded its infrastructure, with new berths, a mechanised container terminal, cruise facilities and improved hinterland connectivity. Dr. Ramana has also emphasised inclusive growth, with community projects such as the Rs197 crore Kulai Fishing Harbour and a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital.

Financially, NMPA has seen impressive gains. In FY 2024–25, it recorded 46.01 million tonnes of cargo, total income of over Rs1,100 crore and a net surplus after tax of Rs420.57 crore. Cargo handling has grown nearly 50 per cent since 2020–21, alongside higher berth productivity and shorter turnaround times.

Receiving the award, Dr. Ramana said the recognition belonged to the “entire port fraternity, employees, stevedores and PPP operators,” adding that the port’s profit after tax had grown fivefold between 2019 and 2025. The awards, instituted by World HRD Congress and Transformance Forums, celebrate innovation and leadership in the maritime and logistics sector.