New Year revelries turn safe as cops keep strict vigil

Bengaluru: The people of Bengaluru have welcomed 2024 with new expectations. Every year during the New Year celebrations, young people gather to celebrate the new year by dancing on MG Road and Brigade Road, Church Street in Bengaluru. But there have been some disruptions amid the New Year celebrations. There have been many incidents like police slapping a young man who behaved rudely with a young woman, rioting about not playing a Kannada song in a pub, arguing between a young man and a young woman with the police.

Amidst the New Year celebrations, there have been some disruptions. Church Street was thronged to celebrate the New Year. A young man who misbehaved with a young woman in this crowd was booked by the police. Aggrieved by the young man’s rude behaviour, the young woman complained to the police who were present there and immediately the police took the young man into custody and taught him a lesson.

In a Koramangala pub, a young man created a scene for not playing Kannada songs. The police tried to pacify him. His hand was also injured during the scuffle. At the same time, another young man who was there was sleeping on the road fully drunk.

An incident took place on Brigade Road where a girl’s boyfriend caught an unknown man and beat him up for misbehaving with his girlfriend. Later, the commotion was stopped as the police controlled it. On the other hand, the police tackled the hooligans who were harassing people wearing face masks in Church Street.

A large number of people had gathered on Church Street Road, and at once there was a stampede. The situation worsened at some point of time. Pushing the barricades, the public tried to enter. At this time, the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

young woman fell ill and collapsed

An incident took place where a young lady who had come for the New Year celebration fell ill on Brigade Road. She was immediately given first aid and sent to the hospital in an ambulance by the police.

As 12 o’clock passed and the New Year was welcomed, the police started to disperse the crowd on MG Road as the celebrations ended. A lathi warning was given to everyone to go home as a precautionary measure, even if there was a permission to party till 1 am. After the celebration, people started going home at once, so there was a full traffic jam around MG Road, Richmond Circle, Museum Road, Cubbon Park Circle, Mallya Road.

This time the New Year 2024 has been welcomed in a grand way. Some have welcomed the New Year with fun, happiness and joy. Except for minor incidents. There were no major accidents due to tight police security.