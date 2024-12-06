NHAI to build new flyover for Bengaluru

Bengaluru: To reduce traffic jams on the route to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planned to build a new flyover near Sadahalli junction. The new flyover will be built at the busy junction of Sadahalli to ensure that vehicles going to the airport via Hebbal can travel without any traffic jams, it said.

With Kempegowda International Airport handling approximately 750 flights daily, over one lakh passengers use the facility. This is the reason why the project has come up from NHAI. Of these, about 80% of the passengers travel to the airport via Hebbal, which highlights the importance of the route.

The tender process for this new project will begin soon, which will ensure a smooth journey for all those using this important route. 13-km-long flyover to handle heavy traffic flow during rush hours, NHAI has already constructed a 13-km-long flyover from Esteem Mall in Hebbal to Yelahanka Air Base, providing a signal freeway for vehicles going to the airport.

However, traffic congestion at the Sadahalli junction near the toll plaza remains a significant problem and now vehicles face delays at the traffic signal and at the toll plaza, leading to long travel time and inconvenience. Therefore, NHAI has decided to construct a flyover at the Sadahalli junction and the tender process for the project is expected to begin soon.

Big relief for over 2 lakh vehicles daily: With the construction of the new flyover, traffic delays can be avoided, providing much-needed relief to the over 2 lakh vehicles that use this route every day. This new flyover will further improve the overall travel experience for passengers going to the airport.

The current traffic signals at key locations like Kodigehalli, Batarayanapura, Jakkur and Allalsandra create additional delays for vehicles not using the Hebbal Flyover. Once the vehicles return to Bellary Road, they have to navigate through these signals before reaching the signal-free route at the Yelahanka Air Force Station.

In addition, NHAI is considering the construction of flyovers at these signals to facilitate the movement of vehicles plying under the Hebbal Flyover. This will ensure a completely signal-free journey from Hebbal to the airport.