NIA Announces INR 10 Lakh Reward For Information on Bengaluru Cafe Bomber

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step in the investigation of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru by announcing a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the identification and apprehension of the bomber. This move is aimed at encouraging individuals with crucial details about the incident to come forward and assist the authorities in solving the case.

The blast, which occurred on March 1 at Rameshawaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area, resulted in injuries to at least ten people. The explosion was triggered by anImprovised Explosive Device (IED) concealed in a bag left inside the cafe by an unidentified individual. CCTV footage from the vicinity captured the suspect, who was seen wearing a mask, a grey t-shirt, and a cap, entering the cafe. The individual ordered food, spent approximately nine minutes inside, and then left the establishment, leaving behind the bag containing the IED.

The NIA's decision to offer a cash reward is a strategy to incentivize potential informants and witnesses to share any relevant information they might have about the bomber. Importantly, the agency has assured that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential, promoting a sense of security for those willing to come forward.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has provided additional details about the suspected bomber, estimating their age to be between 28 and 30 years. In conjunction with the NIA, the Bengaluru Police has initiated legal proceedings by lodging a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act. This underscores the severity of the incident and the intent of law enforcement to pursue a thorough and comprehensive investigation.

The unfolding situation emphasizes the collaborative efforts between national and local law enforcement agencies to address acts of terrorism and ensure the safety and security of the public. The availability of CCTV footage, coupled with the public appeal for information, underscores the importance of community involvement in aiding investigations of this nature.