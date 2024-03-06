Live
- OpenAI, Microsoft AI tools generate misleading election images, researchers say
- BJP never wanted the budget to be passed: Himachal CM
- JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates as heavy discounts buoy demand
- Zayn Malik wipes Insta clean as he teases with new LP
- French Open: Srikanth advances to second round, Prannoy falters
- Chhatrapati Prince opts out of Maharashtra Lok Sabha race in favour of 'revered' father
- Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra still in MP, to enter Rajasthan on Thursday
- Palestinian death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks rises to 30,717: Ministry
- Startups, entrepreneurs from Kerala must join India's semiconductor journey: Union Minister Chandrasekhar
- 'Jungle Raj' of previous regimes responsible for migration of youth, PM Modi says in Bihar
Just In
NIA Offers INR 10 Lakh Reward For Information On Bengaluru Cafe Bomber
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announces a substantial cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for details leading to the identification of the bomber responsible for the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru.
- The anti-terror agency assures the confidentiality of informants as investigations intensify, involving the Bengaluru Police and stringent legal acts.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step in response to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru. They've declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the identification of the bomber. The anti-terror agency has emphasized that the informant's identity will be kept confidential to encourage people to come forward.
On March 1, a bomb blast occurred at Bengaluru's popular Rameshawaram Cafe in the Whitefield area, resulting in injuries to at least ten people. The explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) discovered in a bag left inside the cafe by an individual. CCTV footage shows the suspect, donned in a mask, grey t-shirt, and cap, entering the cafe. After ordering food, the suspect spent around nine minutes inside before leaving, leaving behind the bag containing the IED.
According to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the bomber is estimated to be around 28 to 30 years old. In addition to the NIA, the Bengaluru Police has filed a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the blast. The joint efforts of these agencies reflect a commitment to addressing and resolving acts of terrorism while ensuring the safety of the public.