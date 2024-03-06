NIA Offers INR 10 Lakh Reward For Information On Bengaluru Cafe Bomber

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a significant step in response to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru. They've declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the identification of the bomber. The anti-terror agency has emphasized that the informant's identity will be kept confidential to encourage people to come forward.

On March 1, a bomb blast occurred at Bengaluru's popular Rameshawaram Cafe in the Whitefield area, resulting in injuries to at least ten people. The explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) discovered in a bag left inside the cafe by an individual. CCTV footage shows the suspect, donned in a mask, grey t-shirt, and cap, entering the cafe. After ordering food, the suspect spent around nine minutes inside before leaving, leaving behind the bag containing the IED.

According to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the bomber is estimated to be around 28 to 30 years old. In addition to the NIA, the Bengaluru Police has filed a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the blast. The joint efforts of these agencies reflect a commitment to addressing and resolving acts of terrorism while ensuring the safety of the public.