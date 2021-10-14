Night curfew extended till Oct 25 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has extended prohibitory orders in the city till October 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases.

Night curfew will also remain in force from 10 pm till 5 am during the period. However, prohibitory orders clamped under section 144 of CrPC will be relaxed in places like railway stations, the airport and bus terminals.

A circular issued from the city police commissioner's office on Tuesday stated, "Anyone violating the restrictions will be liable for prosecution under provisions of section 5l to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, section 188 of IPC and sections 4, 5 and 10 of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020." Bengaluru Urban on Tuesday reported 145 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, the highest among all Karnataka districts