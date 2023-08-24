Nikhil Kumar's new movie produced by Lyca Productions

Bengaluru: The muhurta ceremony of the new film starring Nikhil Kumar was held in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda arrived at the event and inaugurated it by lighting the lamp. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched the new film.

Lyca Productions, a well-known South Indian film production company, has now made its debut in the Kannada film industry with this film. Speaking at the launch event, Actor Nikhil Kumar said, "I am playing the hero of this film. Laxman is the director of this film. Earlier, Subhaskaran of Lyca came to the audio launch event of "Sitarama Kalyana". Then Subhaskaran had said you have to play the lead in the film produced by our organization. Now the movie is starting. The director has been working in Bengaluru for one year for this film. Nikhil Kumar said that he will give more information about the film soon.

Director Laxman, who started by introducing his team, said this is my first film in Kannada. Thanks to the producer and hero Nikhil Kumar who accepted the story written by me and started making the film. We believe in giving a good film with a good team. I will explain more about the film in the coming day, he said.

Actor Komal said that Nikhil asked me to act in this film. I heard the story and agreed. The story is also good. The Head of Lyca Productions, Subhaskaran, wished the film success. He also said this is the first Kannada film to be produced by Lyca Productions.

Heroine Yukti Tereja also spoke about the new film. Several technicians and dignitaries were present at the Muhurat ceremony.





