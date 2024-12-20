No woman will file false complaints with such allegations: K’taka CM on BJP MLC’s arrest

Mandya (Karnataka): Commenting on the arrest of BJP MLC, C.T. Ravi over alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on the floor of the Legislative Council, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday, "Generally, no woman will file a false complaint with such allegations.”

Responding to media queries in Mandya on Friday regarding the BJP's protest in support of C.T. Ravi, CM Siddaramaiah questioned that if the accusation of using derogatory language was false, why was C.T. Ravi arrested?

"The BJP is supporting those who speak in a derogatory and insulting manner towards women. People present on the spot heard C.T. Ravi using foul language. There is audio and video evidence of the objectionable language he used," he stated.

"However, I have not personally seen it. If Ravi's words were false, why was he arrested? Women usually do not file false complaints in such cases. I do not know why C.T. Ravi used such derogatory language. This is a criminal offense," the CM added.

Responding to media reports that Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti mentioned C.T. Ravi used the word "frustration," and not “prostitute” as is being claimed, the CM said, "C.T. Ravi now claims he used the word ‘frustration.’ This is an afterthought. He is saying this now, but the truth is that derogatory language was used, which is why the minister filed a complaint."

"Other members also stated that they heard Ravi's foul language. After the Chairman left the floor, the incident occurred, and many have confirmed that there is audio and video evidence of the derogatory word’s usage," Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to C.T. Ravi's statement that he received death threats and the government is responsible, the CM stated, "Once an FIR is filed, the police have to investigate, and legal action must be taken. Due to public outrage against C.T. Ravi in Belagavi, he was moved to Khanapur for his safety."

Commenting over the issue, former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said the truth behind the alleged inappropriate statement made by MLC C.T. Ravi in the Legislative Council must be investigated.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday, he stressed the need for a thorough enquiry into the matter.

"We cannot justify the behaviour of the police. In the past, this government did not punish those who chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' in the Vidhana Soudha. The BJP MLC has very clearly denied making such a statement. We are speaking in a fair manner, and we have not opposed an investigation. However, making a final decision without a proper investigation or verification of facts is incorrect," Bommai said.