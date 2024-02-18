Notorious Naxalite suspect apprehended after 21 years

Chikkamagaluru: After evading law enforcement agencies for two decades, the long-sought Naxalite suspect Suresh , alias Pradeep, was finally apprehended by the Kerala police in a dramatic operation. Originally hailing from Angadi village in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, Suresh has been a fugitive since 2003, actively engaged in underground Naxal activities. His capture marks a significant breakthrough for authorities who had pursued him relentlessly across Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

The apprehension occurred during a forest operation in the Kanchikolli forest area of Kannur, Kerala, where Suresh and his Naxal team were traversing. The operation took a dramatic turn when wild elephants confronted the Naxals, resulting in a skirmish that led to Suresh sustaining severe injuries from an elephant attack.

The fellow naxalites abandoned Suresh who was seriously injured in attack and he was rescued by local tribals and admitted to Kannur hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, Kerala police took custody of Suresh from the hospital premises, where he remains under medical care at a medical college in Kannur.

Suresh alias Pradeep, had assumed a new identity following his involvement in Naxal activities, becoming one of the most wanted individuals in Karnataka, with over 26 registered cases against him in the state.