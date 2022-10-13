Obeying the heart at traffic signals

Bengaluru: It is very common to use red lights at city signals to break the speed of vehicles. But, on the major roads of the city, the "red light in a heart shape" will catch your attention and stop you. Not only that, that heart also gives you a message.

The hearts that catch attention and stop motorists in a rush say 'Listen to your heart before crossing a red light' and 'Obey the signal, stop at a red light'. Red signals with heart shape are popping up at major junctions in the city, including the capital's hotspot MG Road's Kumble Circle. Bangalore Traffic Police Department and Manipal Hospital in the city have started a campaign to create awareness about heart among the people, 'Stop at red light, this is a heart message'. Its main objective is to prevent heart related diseases and create awareness among people about heart. In case of heart attack or heart related diseases or road accidents to the riders or pedestrians in the traffic, a board with a QR code has been placed in the vicinity of the signal to avoid the danger of life and death to the victim, and the mobile number of the ambulance driver of Manipal Hospital will be available as soon as the QR code is scanned. When they are contacted directly, an ambulance rushes to the accident site and takes the person to the hospital.

Also, when a person with heart attack or cardiology problem is unconscious, bystanders should perform CPR within 2 minutes. As 98% people in the city do not know about CPR, this QR code provides information about CPR or first aid for heart attack through video.

More than 35 people used CPR. Manipal Hospital Interventional Cardiology HOD Dr Ranjan Shetty ays that more than 20 calls have been received.

Important places of the city like HAL, Trinity Circle, Brigade Road, Anil Kumble Circle, MG Road, Cubbon Park Road, Indian Express, Mekhri Circle, Hebbal flyover underpass Road, Sankey road, Yeshavantpur Main Road, Whitefield, Hopefarm, Kundalahalli, Sarjapur, Koramangala, Jayanagar, Lalbagh West, Town Hall Signal showing red light in heart shape.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Dr BR Ravikantegowda said: ' As city people spend most of their time at traffic signals, the red color of the signal is shown in the shape of a heart. The purpose of this is to listen to the heart, do not violate traffic rules and create awareness about the heart.'