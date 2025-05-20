Official suspended for assaulting youth

Gadag: Gadag-Betageri Deputy Tahsildar D T Valmiki was suspended for assaulting a youth, Akshay, in his office following a vehicle collision. The incident’s viral video prompted swift disciplinary action by Deputy Commissioner C N Sridhar. The altercation stemmed from a collision on May 17, when Valmiki, accompanied by Congress leader Vidyadhar Doddamani and associates, was involved in an accident with Akshay’s two-wheeler. After Akshay confronted Valmiki, he was taken to the tahsildar’s chamber, where he was assaulted by the group, an act captured in a video that gained widespread attention online. Deputy Commissioner Sridhar, acting on a sub-divisional commissioner’s report confirming Valmiki’s dereliction of duty, ordered the suspension under Karnataka Civil Services Rules.