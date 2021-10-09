On day two, IT sleuths raid aide of B.S. Yeddyurappa's son

Bengaluru: Day after raiding former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa's PA Umesh, Income Tax sleuths conducted a raid on Vasanthnagar house of Arvind, a classmate and close aide of B.S. Vijahendra, in the wee hours of Friday. I-T officials raided Rahul Enterprises, a supplier of iron and cement, till late Thursday night in Sahakar Nagar. The company's office was sealed.

The search was continued on Friday morning. The BJP insiders are said to be worried about the impact of IT raids on the outcome of by-elections in Hangal and Sindgi. A section in BJP fears that if Yeddyurappa who is very popular among Lingayat voters chooses to stay away from campaigning, the party victory prospects would be dented in the byelections. Recently, he stated that he would campaign for the by-election and will ensure party candidates' win. After the I-T raids, BJP leaders are anxiously waiting to see if the veteran leader would keep his promise and campaign or opt out of it.

Even if Yeddyurappa campaigns, the Opposition parties are unlikely to let go of the opportunity to use the IT raids to turn the tide against the ruling BJP.