Operation of NDRF, SDRF underway in multiple teams

Shirur: Interacting with SDRF and NDRF teams who are operating under extremely dangerous conditions, the Chief Minister appreciated the performance of the personnel.

On the left side of the road which has been blocked by the landslide, there is a raging Kali river on the hill-right side of the landslide. The chief minister appreciated the efforts of the staff and said that the task of finding the lives stuck under the soil during continuous torrential rain is very challenging.

Four teams are conducting operations using radar technology to locate those who may be trapped under the landslide. Four other teams are operating inside the river on the other side. Revenue Minister Krishnabyre Gowda, who has been staying in the taluk for many days, explained this to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister took information from the officials about the possibility of collapse in the area where the operation is going on and the road filled with mud and warned them to be more careful about this.

The place where the hill falls is like an island. Kali river is flowing around. A half-collapsed hill stands in between. Thus, the Chief Minister suggested to get information from high-level experts about the risks and challenges that may be encountered during the operation and get technical assistance.Revenue Minister Krishnabyre Gowda, District In-charge Minister Mankala Vaidya, MLA Satish Sail, Additional Chief Secretaries to the Government LK Ateeq, Shalini Rajneesh along with senior officials and staff of the Revenue Department were present at the venue.