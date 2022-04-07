Other parties rich in money, AAP rich in ideology: Bhaskar Rao

Bengaluru: "Karnataka does not have any shortage of land, water or other resources. Even though there are ample resources, people are facing problems because of the negligence of government. I have observed the apathy of the ruling politicians towards people during the Covid period. People are not getting any benefits even though the government is spending crores of rupees. All the money is going into the pocket of corrupt politicians," said former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on April 4 at an event attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The former IPS officer had a conversation with media persons on Wednesday. Bhaskar Rao said, "There are a lot of difference between the Aam Aadmi Party and other political parties. Other parties and their leaders have become rich only in money. They are very poor in their morals. AAP has kept its moral grounds to speak about honesty and clean politics."

"There is no dearth of funds for any government. But they lack honesty and will power. The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi could save a huge amount of money only because of their zero intolerance to corruption. The government spent that money thus saved for the welfare of the people. Delhi government has been successful in providing electricity, quality education, drinking water, transportation and other facilities for free," Bhaskar Rao said.

The State president of the Aam Aadmi Party, Prithvi Reddy said, "We have been asking Kejriwal as to when AAP should contest elections in Karnataka. He would tell us that the decision should come from the people and not from the high command. Now that time has arrived and the people of Karnataka are showing their inclination for the AAP. Senior officials, elites and the youth want to join the party in great numbers."

The Aam Aadmi Party State election in-charge Dilip Pandey, organisation chief Dr Damodaran, organisation secretary Vijay Sharma, State media convener Jagadish V Sadam and other leaders were present at the press conference.