OutSystems Powers India’s First Fully Paperless Mortgage Platform for Grihum Housing Finance

By reducing application complexity by 70% and automating technical deviations with Agent Workbench, India-based housing finance company delivers agile, scalable mortgage, achieving 100% paperless operations

OutSystems, the leading AI-powered low-code development platform, announced that Grihum Housing Finance Ltd., a Pune-based housing finance company in Maharashtra, India, serving tier-2 and tier-3 towns across India, has launched India’s first fully paperless mortgage platform using the AI-powered low-code platform. The transformation replaced more than 10 disconnected applications with a single, integrated system, enabling faster loan approvals, cost-efficient operations, and expanded financial access to underserved homebuyers.

As one of India’s fastest-growing housing finance businesses, Grihum has achieved a five-year compound annual growth rate of 28% and scaled to over 200 branches nationwide. To bolster this growth, its vision to build a new technology platform took a core-first methodology and focused on developing foundational processes that drive lending operations in a more dynamic manner. The new platform unifies core lending functions including loan origination, customer relationship management (CRM) and partner portals, into a streamlined, scalable architecture built with reusable application components. By leveraging OutSystems agility and speed, Grihum increased its project scope by 72% within the same budget and timeline, while cutting application complexity by up to 70%.

Built with reusable modules, a user-first mindset, and compliant with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, the new architecture allows Grihum to efficiently manage its internal users, external partners, and customers. Grihum has also adopted OutSystems AI Agent Workbench to automate technical property deviation identification during loan origination. The AI agent analyzes property reports against credit policies, flags anomalies, and recommends the appropriate approving authority, improving compliance and underwriting accuracy.

“Now, our entire organization is paperless,” said Varun Guliani, CIO at Grihum Housing Finance. “OutSystems gave us the tools to overhaul our operations without slowing down our growth. We’ve been able to go fully digital, speed up loan approvals, and serve more customers in smaller towns, all while keeping costs under control. This partnership has been a catalyst in our digital transformation journey."

With OutSystems, Grihum transitioned to fully digital operations across origination and servicing, including e-signatures and digital disbursements. The streamlined workflows have accelerated customer onboarding by up to 70% and reduced manual errors in property deviation handling by the same margin. As a result, Grihum is positioned for a 40% year-on-year AUM growth trajectory across its network spanning 18 states.