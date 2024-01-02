Live
Just In
Over 700 drink and drive cases booked
Bengaluru Traffic Police has registered a total of 717 drink and drive cases across the city
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police has registered a total of 717 drink and drive cases across the city. Since 21st December, 717 drink and drive cases have been detected during checks on motorists and two-wheeler operators at various locations across the city.
The traffic police conducted checks in four divisions of Bengaluru and checked more than 27,280 vehicles till December 30. And in many places it has been found driving under the influence of alcohol. A total of 717 drivers were booked for breaching the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit of 30mg/100ml.
Till December 29 in the southern division alone, the traffic police inspected 4,381 vehicles and registered cases against 167 drunken drivers. A large number of cases have been registered in Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police limits. 154 vehicles were inspected within the limits of Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police and 30 cases were registered.
Between December 20 and 29, only 41 vehicles were checked and 18 cases were registered under the jurisdiction of Talaghattapura traffic police
station, south traffic police stations. According to the police, about 44% of drivers have violated the law.