Pejawara Swamiji Raises Divine Call For 10 Crore Lord Rama Chants Establishes Month-Long Rama Japayana

Udupi: In an appeal to the Indian Hindu community, the swamiji of Udupi Pejawara Math and a Trust Member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji has urged devotees across the country to come together in a spiritual endeavour - the "Rama Japayajna”.

According to the Swamiji’s appeal, the month-long Rama Japayajna began on 18th July and continue until 15th August, encompassing the Purushottama Masa, a time when good deeds are believed to bear the highest fruits.

The swamiji said in his appeal that the divine call for unity and devotion aims to bring peace and prosperity to all living beings. The sacred occasion will coincide with the Adhikmasa and Shravan month, making it an auspicious time for heartfelt prayers to Lord Sri Rama.

In a letter written by the Vishwaprasanna Swamiji, the main prayer is simple - chanting "Shri Ram Jaya Ram Jaya Jaya Ram" 108 times for at least 10 minutes every day with a pure mind. The swamiji’s intention is to raise 10 crore of the chants from all Hindus who are willing to participate.

The Swamiji emphasizes that everyone, from children to the elderly, should participate, invoking the grace of Ayodhyapati Sri Rama and seeking the welfare of the entire world.

In addition to prayers of individuals within the sanctity of their own home, the Swamiji extends the call to all temples, service institutions, organizations, and educational institutions (without forcing non-Hindus) to partake in the Rama Japayajna. Even places of business, hospitals, orphanages, old age homes, courts, prisons, and inmates are invited to join in the collective prayer.

To facilitate widespread participation, the Swamiji suggested that pamphlets detailing the simple method of performing the Rama Japayajna be shared. The pamphlets will ensure that praying to Sri Rama becomes accessible to everyone, he mentioned.

This spiritual endeavour holds a deeper significance, as it coincides with the ongoing construction of the Sri Ram Mandir in the sacred city of Ayodhya. The priest shares a dream cherished by millions of Hindus worldwide - the completion of the installation of Sri Sita Ramachandra in the new temple by the end of January 2024.

Until this sacred installation takes place, the priest wishes for every moment to be dedicated to the memory of Lord Rama and the welfare of the less fortunate in the country.

As this divine call echoes across the nation, the Rama Japayajna aims to evoke a sense of spiritual connectedness and upliftment, fostering an environment of compassion and goodwill.