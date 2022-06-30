People In Bengaluru Will Soon To Pay Rs 250 For Violating Mask Rule

People living in Bengaluru will soon have to pay Rs 250 for not wearing masks in public. In a letter to the additional chief secretary (health), state health commissioner D Randeep suggested that the regulation of wearing masks needs tobe implemented in the BBMP and Bengaluru district limits. The proposal was sent in light of the rising number of Covid cases in the city, it is based on the recommendations of the Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).



The proposal will be delivered to the chief secretary by the ACS. This is due to the fact that, as of March 31, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs no longer uses the Disaster Management Act to enforce fines for Covid containment efforts, but a committee under the chief secretary still has the authority to do so.

There are 81 hospitalized patients, including six in the intensive care unit. There are 27 clusters in the state capital, and all of them are located in the Mahadevapura neighborhood, where many IT workers reside. There are 26 clusters with less than five cases.

Depending on the quantity of Covid cases, TAC proposed to the government on June 6 that it implement the penalty clause for mask violations in the city within seven days. On June 10, the health department issued a directive stating that anyone without masks should not be allowed admission into malls, hotels, offices, or other enclosed environments. Since April 25, the state has been subject to the unpunished mandatory masking rule.

Meanwhile, data from the state health department show that there were 4,918 active cases overall, and the positive rate for the day increased to 5.44 percent on Wednesday. There were 17,784 tests performed. 66 Omicron instances have been reported in the state. There were 4,027 members of the Delta lineage and its sub-lineages.887 new Covid instances were recorded in Bengaluru, with Dakshina Kannada (21), Udupi (17), Mysuru (14), and Dharwad following (10).