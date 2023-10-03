People return to Bengaluru from long weekend: full traffic jam in the city

Bengaluru: Due to Eid Milad, Gandhi Jayanti and the weekend, all the people who left the city and went to other places are now returning home. In this backdrop, there is a heavy traffic problem in Bengaluru for the last two or three days.



Recently, due to heavy traffic on the city's outer ring road, a school vehicle which had started to pick up children from school at 4 in the evening, brought the children home at 8 in the night. The screenshots of the messages in which the parents sent a message to the school management about the children coming home 4 hours late went viral on Twitter. And the video of a person ordering and eating pizza in traffic went viral. Now a similar heavy traffic problem has arisen in the city.

Whereas, Monday was Gandhi Jayanti. Hence, government offices will start as usual from Tuesday. Because of this, people are returning from towns after a long vacation. In this backdrop, the problem of traffic jam in Bengaluru city has worsened. There is a traffic jam near Double Road, K R Circle, Cubbon Park. Meanwhile, with the change in the green line metro traffic, on this backdrop metro passengers are resorting to Ola, Uber and autos.

Metro services on the Green line are only between Nagasandra - Yeshwanthapura and Mantri Square - Silk Institute Metro stations due to a technical snag at Rajajinagar Metro Station. Single line operations are being done between Yeshwanthapura - Mantri Square metro stations to reduce the inconvenience to metro passengers

Another X user stated, Huge crowd at Yeshwanthapura metro station. It's gonna be a crazy day since many people will return to the city after a very long weekend holiday. Hope the technical snag gets resolved quickly

Traffic pile up is a problem on the roads leading to Majestic and people spend hours in traffic. People are struggling to reach the office on time. A parent said that she faced the traffic problem, as she leaves home at 9:30 am and drops her children to school at 11 am. Meanwhile, auto drivers also expressed their frustration about the traffic problem. It takes 30 minutes for each signal to move. It takes an hour to go to Majestic. There is still heavy traffic on several roads due to the ongoing work. There was traffic till 9 o'clock every day. The auto drivers are upset that the traffic has not reduced till Tuesday.







