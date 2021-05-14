People with symptoms can walk into triaging centres for help: BBMP chief

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that at present BBMP has opened 26 functional triage centres in Covid Care Centres and maternity hospitals in 8 zones of Bengaluru.

He said that the BBMP intends to open these centres in all the wards shortly.

Speaking to media persons on new steps taken to handle Covid19 in the city on Friday at Malleshwaram IPP Training Centre, he said that people with Covid symptoms can walk directly into triaging centres.

"They need not contact the BBMP, instead can directly go to triage centres where physicians will assess their condition and recommend home isolation or admission at Covid Care Centre or at stabilisation centres as the case may be. They will be sent to hospitals if required," he added.

Gupta said that medical equipment like thermal scanners, pulse oximeters, consumables/medications are in place at these centres.

A teleconnection that operates 24 hours is also available at the triage centres.

Speaking on the occasion, Special commissioner Randeep D said that earlier, a team of doctors would assess the condition of the patients through tele-triage while bed blocking.

"To make the process simpler, 26 triage centres are now established at Covid Care Centres, maternity hospitals and Covid hospitals where patients can directly walk-in for treatment. Doctors will physically triage the patient and recommend the appropriate treatment," he explained.

He further said that the triage centres will also provide oxygen facility for those in need. In case of further assistance, beds will be arranged for the patients by contacting the war rooms. Zonal commissioners, joint commissioners, and health officials are working on identifying areas to set up triage centres, he said.

Special Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said that 3 doctors and 3 nurses will work round the clock at triage centres. 256 doctors and nurses have been deployed for the same. He said that the ward level nodal officers have been appointed for triage centres as nodal officers. Arrangements are made to give the patients home isolation kits if they are recommended to be under home isolation, he said. Triage centres too have all the necessary facilities, he added.

Special Commissioners Shri Rajendra Cholan, Shri D. Randeep, Joint Commissioner Shri Sarfaraz Khan, Chief Health Officers Dr Vijayendra. Nirmala Buggi and other officers were present.

♦ 26 triage centres in 8 BBMP zones

♦ 26 triage centres for physical triage of patients have been set up across 8 zones.

♦ These Physical Triage Centres (PTCs) will function round the clock with a team of doctors to assess medical condition of patients directly walking in or being referred by zones.

♦ The PTCs are attached to health care facilities with oxygenated beds which can be used to treat moderately symptomatic patients and also to stabilise patients till they are accommodated in critical care beds.

♦ More such centres wil be added in the coming days.

♦ The nodal officers' numbers and direct numbers of PTC have been notified for patients benefit