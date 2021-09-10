Police Discovered Remains Of Nearly 40 Stray Dogs Buried In Karnataka
- Nearly forty stray dog bodies have been discovered near a woodland area in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, roughly 300 kilometres from the state capital Bengaluru.
- The incident came into light after villagers claimed that the barking of dogs in the area had eventually disappeared
Nearly forty stray dog bodies have been discovered near a woodland area in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, roughly 300 kilometres from the state capital Bengaluru. According to the authorities, a contractor who was hired to sterilise the dogs culled and cremated the stray dogs.
The incident came into light after villagers claimed that the barking of dogs in the area had eventually disappeared, the horrible discovery was made. Villagers alerted the Shivamogga Animal Rescue Club, which conducted a survey of the region and discovered their graveyards. However, the dogs decomposing remains were submitted for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.