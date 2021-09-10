Police Discovered Remains Of Nearly 40 Stray Dogs Buried In Karnataka

Nearly forty stray dog bodies have been discovered near a woodland area in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, roughly 300 kilometres from the state capital Bengaluru. According to the authorities, a contractor who was hired to sterilise the dogs culled and cremated the stray dogs.



The incident came into light after villagers claimed that the barking of dogs in the area had eventually disappeared, the horrible discovery was made. Villagers alerted the Shivamogga Animal Rescue Club, which conducted a survey of the region and discovered their graveyards. However, the dogs decomposing remains were submitted for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

According to police officials, the contractor may have received assistance from certain gramme panchayat members, as observed by a preliminary investigation.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad stated that it appears that the contractor culled 30 to 40 dogs and buried them there. Some members of the gramme panchayat may also be involved and they had filed a complaint

According to police officials citing the initial investigation, Kambadaalalu Hosur Gram Panchayat was tasked with neutering as removing the testicles surgically stray canines. Consequently, instead of performing the surgical surgery, the contractor killed and buried them.

GS Basva Prasad, a member of the Shivamogga Animal Rescue Club, claimed that gramme panchayat members were unaware of the neutering procedure. He explained that it appears that they apprehended stray dogs and buried them in 20 by 20 trenches.

An FIR has bee charged against unidentified persons with various provisions of the Cruelty to Animals Act.

Meanwhile, the activists for animal rights claim that between 200 and 300 dogs have been killed in this heinous manner. The police, on the other hand, acknowledged that 40 dogs were murdered.