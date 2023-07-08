Police inspector transformed lives of SSLC failed students

Bengaluru: about 70 students who had failed in the SSLC examination received additional training with the help of police inspector LY Rajesh of Bandepalya Police Station near Hosur Road and passed the supplementary examination. This news was brought to light by former minister and BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar through a Facebook post, in which he congratulated Inspector Rajesh for his social work.

Inspector Rajesh noticed that many boys in his station limits were taking the wrong path after failing the SSLC and decided to guide them properly. He arranged for coaching classes to prepare them for the supplementary examination, with the help of good teachers available in the area. For about 20-25 days, guidance lessons were given to the children and meal arrangements were made for them. All of them successfully passed in the supplementary examination.

Rajesh has also started a program called ‘Darpana’ to gather information about the experiences of everyone who comes to his station. A questionnaire is used to gather feedback on the attitude of the police and the overall atmosphere of the station. Based on this feedback, Rajesh would take steps to improve service quality.

I want to know what citizens think about the police," said Rajesh. "I want to know how we can improve our service, and I want to make sure that everyone who comes to the police station feels welcome and respected."

MLA Suresh Kumar said that Rajesh's work is a testament to his dedication to people and his commitment to helping others. He is an inspiration to all, and his work is making a real difference in the lives of those he has helped.