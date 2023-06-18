Popularity of Congress government will not last long: Former CM Bommai

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that the popularity of the Congress government will not last long.

Speaking to the media after performing Bhoomi Puja of the new School building in Chhabbi village of Hubballi on Sunday. Former CM Bommai said, The Congress government should have made an alternative arrangement in the matter of rice. Now they are making a lame excuse that rice is not coming. This means Congress has gone back on the guarantee. Now they are saying that they will bring rice from Chhattisgarh. He said that it is enough if it is good for us poor people.

There is a question of where to get the rice and how to get it. If the farmers of the state come forward to give rice, it should be bought. It is not correct to say that BJP should get them rice. If rice is not given on the first date, we will protest, he said.

Most importantly, I brought it to the attention of the Chief Minister last week. There is drought in the state. 500 villages have drinking water problem. The government is not taking it seriously. Just do a video conference. He said that task forces should be formed where there is drought.

If the guarantee is illusory, the government's popularity with the people will not last long. He said what should be done with the government which does not give water. The opposition leader will be chosen before the session.