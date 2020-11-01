Bengaluru: Posing as former Deputy CM's daughter, woman cheats 10

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have managed to arrest a young woman who was involved in cheating several people posing as the daughter of former deputy chief minister G. Parameshwar's brother.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Pallavi, had cheated more than 10 people by promising to get them loans. She mainly targeted educated unemployed youth and drivers by promising to help them get loans under a central government scheme.

Kengeri police who investigated the case arrested Pallavi. "She rented a car from Yogesh of Mysore and travelled around 40,000 kilometers across Karnataka cheating people. She has to pay more than Rs 4 lakh rent to Yogesh. During the investigation it came to light that from May 30 to October 22, she rented a car for Rs 10 per km and traversed 40,000 km in six months. The total rent she owes for the car is Rs 4.30 lakh. She used the name of Parameshwar to win the trust of her targets," a police official said.

"When Yogesh demanded rent, Pallavi used her charms and professed love for him. Realising the trick she was playing Yogesh managed to take Pallavi to the house of Parameshwar where her true colours were exposed. Parameshwar said that Pallavi was not at all related to him," police further added.

A complaint has been registered against the woman at Kengeri police station. The sources from police say that during the interrogation Pallavi confessed her illegal activities.