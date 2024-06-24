Preparation key to success, along with luck, says Aishwarya at Ignite 2K24 Program

Bengaluru:The Managing Director of the Global Academy of Technology, Aishwarya DKS Hegde, emphasised that while luck plays a role in success, thorough preparation is essential to achieve it. Aishwarya shared these insights during her keynote address at the Ignite 2024 orientation program for first PUC students at Soundarya Composite College, Hesarughatta Road. She also presented awards to outstanding students.

Aishwarya underscored the critical role of education in shaping one’s life, describing it as the foundation of a successful and fulfilling life. She lauded the contributions of reputable institutions in the state’s educational sector and highlighted the importance of holistic development for students. “Success in any field cannot rely solely on luck; it requires meticulous preparation. Students must cultivate a mindset that transforms failures into opportunities for growth,” she remarked. She recalled her father’s words, “God neither blesses nor curses - only gives opportunity. It is up to us to use it or misuse it,” and shared how this philosophy has guided her life.

She stressed the importance of continuous self-improvement and the significance of perseverance. “Persistent effort towards honing our skills allows us to seize new opportunities successfully. Although the journey may not be immediately recognized, sustained effort eventually leads to success and recognition,” Aishwarya said.

Aishwarya also highlighted the importance of effective communication within families. She noted that modern communication devices often hinder direct communication at home. “Parents should foster an environment of open dialogue with their children, enabling them to stay connected and communicative with the world around them. Good communication skills can significantly enhance personal and professional achievements,” she added. The Founder of Soundarya Group of Institutions, Soundarya P Manjappa, acknowledged the pivotal role of teachers in shaping students’ futures. Also attributed the institution’s success in educating thousands of students over the past 18 years to the dedication and hard work of its educators and staff. Manjappa urged parents to support teachers, especially when they make tough decisions for the betterment of the students.

Keerthan Kumar, CEO of Soundarya Group of Institutions, spoke about the institution’s commitment to adopting innovative educational practices to prepare students for a successful future. “We take pride in our students’ achievements, including their acceptance into prestigious institutions like IIT and NIT. A disciplined approach to study over two years can significantly impact one’s future prospects,” Kumar stated.

During the event, laptops were awarded to students who excelled in PUC, JEE, and CET exams. The event was attended by trustees of Soundarya Educational Trust, including Varun Kumar, Dr. Pratiksha S. Kirtan, and Nishmita Varun, as well as Principal Captain Mahabaleshwar Tunga, parents, teachers, and students.