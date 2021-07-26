Priest booked for cheating people

Bengaluru: Police registered a case against a priest of a temple for cheating people. The accused, Manjunath, a priest in Anjaneya temple in Uttaraalli, allegedly collected Rs 1.5 lakh each from over 60 devotees promising to help them get allotted an Ashraya house.



The priest claimed to be the brother of IPS officer Ravi Channannanavar to convince the people that he had connections with officials and political leaders. He even pretended to make calls to other IPS officers and politicians. Following a complaint from a person, he fled with family.

Police said that the priest is a native of Channapatna taluk. CID SP Ravi Channannanavar said he did not know the priest who might have got photographed with him when he was Mysuru. He said he instructed the police to nab the cheat as soon as possible. Subramanyapura police registered a case and launched a search to nab him. So far more than 10 victims of the priest approached the police with complaints.