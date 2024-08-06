PSI Parashuram’s wife alleges govt protecting MLA and son

Yadgiri: The mysterious death of Yadagiri PSI Parashuram has sparked widespread controversy and raised numerous questions, particularly surrounding the involvement of Congress MLA Chennareddy and his son. Allegations have surfaced that the MLA and his son demanded a substantial bribe from the deceased officer.

The fact that they reportedly traveled to Delhi after an FIR was filed has further fueled suspicions, with the late PSI’s wife, Shweta, accusing the government of shielding the MLA and his son. A close friend of PSI Parashuram, Yariswamy, revealed troubling details, claiming that Parashuram had taken a personal loan from a bank and even resorted to pawning his wife’s gold jewelry in a desperate attempt to meet the bribe demands. Despite these efforts, Yariswamy alleges that Parashuram was unable to pay the full amount requested by the MLA.

Adding to the mystery, a video of PSI Parashuram speaking about his planned retirement on May 31, 2050, has gone viral. The video, recorded during a retirement event for town police assistant sub inspector Hasan Patel, has taken on a haunting significance as Parashuram tragically died just one month after making the statement.

The case has become a major political issue, with opposition parties, including the BJP and JD(S), using it to criticize the state government. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has offered his support to Parashuram’s wife, Shweta, speaking with her by phone and urging her to remain strong. Kumaraswamy also expressed frustration over the lack of action against MLA Chennareddy and his son, accusing the government of deliberately stalling the investigation by assigning it to the CID.

Meanwhile, in response to the growing outcry, Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced in Bengaluru that Shweta, the widow of PSI Parashuram, would be offered a government job. The minister also stated that he plans to visit the family on August 7 to personally

extend his condolences