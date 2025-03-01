Psychology department of Bangalore University completes 50 years

Bengaluru: The Psychology Department of Bangalore University was established in 1974 and has completed 50 years. A golden jubilee program is to be organised at the Jnanabharati campus. At this event, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate the golden jubilee program and the alumni association. Subject experts will also hold a discussion on Future Psychology: Progress, Challenges and Opportunities. In addition, teaching and non-teaching staff who have served in the Psychology Department will be felicitated.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is beneficial to humanity, not harmful. It will enable further knowledge acquisition. It will create further revolution in the future, said retired Vice-Chancellor Dr. K R Venugopal. Speaking at the inauguration of the 3-day international conference on ‘Digital Landscape in Library’ organized by the Department of Library and Information Science, Bangalore University, he said that artificial intelligence has brought a huge revolution in the field of library and information science.

Ancient manuscripts, texts, books and information are being restored using AI-powered tools. Smart libraries are increasing. Chat GPT answers everything at the fingertips. AI has more than 7000 words including all the languages of the world. It gives accurate answers to any question in an instant, he said.

Prof. M Raghunandan was presented with the ‘Research Excellence Award’ by the Society for Library Professionals for his contributions and achievements in the field of library and information science. Bangalore University Chancellor Dr. S M Jayakar, Registrar Sheikh Latif, Davangere University Chancellor BD Kumbar, Inflibnet Director Dr. Devika P Modalli, Prof. Joseph Yap, M P Singh, and librarians and students from more than 10 universities across the country participated