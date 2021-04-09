Public liturgical services suspended in Bengaluru churches, chapels

Bengaluru: In view of rising Covid cases churches have suspended public liturgical services in Bangalore urban and rural districts from April 7 to 20. Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, has asked the worshippers to cooperate with the government in its efforts to contain coronavirus.

"All the public religious services in the churches, chapels and institutions of Bangalore Urban and Bangalore Rural districts of our Archdiocese will be suspended w.e.f. 7h April till 20h April 2021. However, the churches/chapels may be kept open for private visits and adoration," the statement of Archbishop read. "The priests may celebrate the religious services in private with a few or no participation of the public. In any case, maximum precautions and standard operating procedures have to be strictly followed. For the sacramental celebrations, which are pre-arranged in this period (like baptism. first holy communion, confirmation, marriages, etc.), not more than 50 shall be allowed; if possible, with closed door celebrations and SOPs in place," he said.

Not more than 50 people should be allowed for funerals and mass funerals in the church are not allowed but it may be held in the cemeteries with SOPs in place.

As done during the Covid pandemic last year, the liturgical services. such as daily and Sunday holy masses in different languages, eucharistic adoration and other para-liturgical celebrations will be live-streamed on Archdiocesan YouTube, Facebook and other links.