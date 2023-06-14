Public welfare top priority, DCM tells BDA officers

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a meeting with officials at the BDA head office before leaving for site inspection to check traffic in various parts of Bengaluru. Urban Development Minister Bairati Suresh, BDA President Rakesh Singh, BDA Commissioner G Kumar Naik, DCM Private Secretary Dr. Rajendra Prasad and others were present.

In the meeting, they got information about various ways to reduce traffic congestion in the KR Puram area Hebbala Road, Nagwara, Kalyannagar, K.R. Puram Flyover (Tin Factory Bus Stand) and eleven other places inspected by Shiva Kumar.

Traffic congestion problem is increasing day by day in city. The public is struggling. DK Shivakumar, who is also the Urban Development Minister, has conducted a city rounds of another level in order to solve this problem.

Just last week, the minister had reviewed the condition of the Raja canals in different parts of the city and warned the officials to take appropriate action. Today also he went to various congested places and give instructions for appropriate action.

On June 8, D.K.Shiva kumar had done city rounds in a BMTC bus to avoid another possible disaster in Bengaluru city due to the approaching monsoon season. He had warned that the water-logged areas should be identified and precautionary measures should be taken soon. He informed that he has given necessary instructions to the authorities regarding the measures to be taken to avoid any disturbance to the public during the rainy season.