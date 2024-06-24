Live
- Weather agency warns of landslide risk in Japan
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
- EU adopts 14th sanction package against Russia
Just In
QR code, UTS app at city railway station for ticket and reservation
Previously, passengers had to queue up at the railway station to buy tickets. But now at Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station a new arrangement has been made to buy tickets through QR code
Bengaluru: Previously, passengers had to queue up at the railway station to buy tickets. But now at Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station a new arrangement has been made to buy tickets through QR code. Due to this, there wont be a problem for the passengers not having coins as change and waiting in the queue. The Railway Department has allowed passengers to purchase tickets through QR code at all railway stations in the country. The system of paying tickets through QR code was first started from Bengaluru’s Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station (KSR).
At present, QR codes have been implemented in 30 railway stations. Passengers using smart phones can purchase tickets through QR code without going to ticket counters. At present, 750 passengers are purchasing tickets through QR code at Bangalore railway station every day.
Railway department has introduced a new app to book tickets. Department UTS Mobile Application has been released. Anyone can book tickets and travel from anywhere to their destiny through this app. 16 thousand passengers downloaded in March, 19 thousand in April and 24 thousand in May. Passengers claim that this is helpful to all and need of the hour.