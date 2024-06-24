QR code, UTS app at city railway station for ticket and reservation

Bengaluru: Previously, passengers had to queue up at the railway station to buy tickets. But now at Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station a new arrangement has been made to buy tickets through QR code. Due to this, there wont be a problem for the passengers not having coins as change and waiting in the queue. The Railway Department has allowed passengers to purchase tickets through QR code at all railway stations in the country. The system of paying tickets through QR code was first started from Bengaluru’s Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station (KSR).

At present, QR codes have been implemented in 30 railway stations. Passengers using smart phones can purchase tickets through QR code without going to ticket counters. At present, 750 passengers are purchasing tickets through QR code at Bangalore railway station every day.

Railway department has introduced a new app to book tickets. Department UTS Mobile Application has been released. Anyone can book tickets and travel from anywhere to their destiny through this app. 16 thousand passengers downloaded in March, 19 thousand in April and 24 thousand in May. Passengers claim that this is helpful to all and need of the hour.