Rajanna writes to Rahul on ‘vote theft’ remarks

Bengaluru: FormerKarnataka minister K N Rajanna has written a detailed letter to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, offering clarification on his controversial remarks related to alleged vote theft and seeking action against those who, he claims, misrepresented his statement. The letter, dated November 17, has now sparked fresh political discussion amid the ongoing power tussle within the Karnataka Congress.**

Rajanna’s letter has gained significance as it surfaced soon after Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Rajanna reportedly met twice in quick succession, adding to political speculation. In the letter, Rajanna has enclosed both the original Kannada version of his statement to the media and its English translation, stating that his remarks were selectively twisted and conveyed to Rahul Gandhi in a misleading manner.

Introducing himself as the MLA from Madhugiri in Tumakuru district and a former Cooperation Minister and Hassan district in-charge minister, Rajanna said he wanted to place certain facts on record regarding his removal from the Cabinet. He asserted that he had wholeheartedly supported the Congress party’s “vote theft” campaign and had actively participated in the protest rally led by Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru. Rajanna reiterated his unwavering support for Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and the party’s stand on electoral integrity.

Clarifying his remarks, Rajanna said his intention was to highlight lapses by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). He stated that his argument was that if the BLAs had discharged their responsibilities more effectively, and if KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and concerned officials had paid closer attention to voter list discrepancies, alleged vote theft could have been prevented. This, he claimed, could have helped the Congress win an additional 8-10 seats in Karnataka.

Rajanna further explained that his statement about other states was also misinterpreted.

He said he meant that similar vigilance could have prevented electoral lapses elsewhere, potentially enabling the Congress to secure 30-40 more seats nationally. In that context, he had remarked that Narendra Modi might not have become Prime Minister, and the Congress might have formed the government with Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister.

In the letter, Rajanna also underlined his long-standing loyalty to the Nehru family, recalling the historic land reforms implemented under Indira Gandhi and Devaraj Urs in Karnataka, during which he served as a member of the Land Tribunal. He praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s leadership, noting that Congress came to power in Karnataka in 2013 and 2023 under his stewardship, and highlighted Siddaramaiah’s commitment to the welfare of the poor, SCs, STs, OBCs and minority communities.

Concluding the letter, Rajanna urged Rahul Gandhi to consider the true facts behind his statement and to initiate action against those who distorted his words. He also requested an opportunity to meet Rahul Gandhi personally to discuss the matter in detail.