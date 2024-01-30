Rambhakta Gandhi, who had great faith in Sri Rama, was killed by Godse: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Mahatma Gandhi, who had dreamt that all castes and religions should live in harmony. Providing justice to all and treating everyone equally was Gandhi's concept of Ramarajya.

He was speaking to the media after garlanding the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at Vidhana Soudha today.

Today is the day when Mahatma Gandhi was martyred on January 30, 1948 after being shot by Godse. When Gandhiji was a little late in going to Bhajan after his conversation with Vallabha Bhai Patel, the assassin Godse assassinated him on the pretext of bowing to Gandhiji's feet. This country gained independence under his leadership. He said that many leaders of Congress have made sacrifices for the freedom of the country.

Gandhi's great devotion to Lord Rama

Gandhi ji chanted 'Hey Ram' even as he breathed his last. He had great devotion and faith in Sri Rama. That is why 'Raghupathi Raghava Rajaram' was his favourite bhajan. Sri Rama was a abiding son and went into exile for fourteen years. Godse, who was a fanatic, killed Mahatma Gandhi, who worshiped Sri Ramachandra, who gave an ideal governance. We all should follow his example and treat all religions as equal. Gandhiji who showed the path of truth and non-violence is called the Father of the Nation. There are people among us who worship Godse, the killer of such a great man. On behalf of the people of the state and the government, I pay our respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the CM said.

There should be peace in society

Gandhi gave the message of peace. Replying to a question if there are incidents of disturbing the peace in the society , the CM said Godse's followers are disturbing the peace in the society. We should live in a society of mutual love, trust and peace. He said that we must not increase discord between human beings.

Mandya Incident: Political Malice

Responding to MP Sumalatha's accusation that the Mandya incident happened due to the failure of the district administration,the CM said that permission was given to hoist the national flag or the Kannada flag, the flag of any religion, caste or party was not allowed to be hoisted. An attempt has been made to create unrest in the society with the malicious intention of gaining political advantage, he said.

Responding to former CM Kumaraswamy's call for Mandya bandh on February 8,the CM said that people will decide whether to carry out the bandh or not. He said that it was wrong to violate their own request. They first took permission to hoist the National Flag and instead hoisted the saffron flag the CM said.