Revival of Ancient Shipbuilding Craft

Karwar: The Indian Navy officially commissioned INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally crafted sail ship, into its fleet at Karwar Naval Base on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in preserving India’s maritime heritage. The vessel, constructed using 5th-century CE shipbuilding techniques, reflects a blend of historical ingenuity and modern validation.

The induction ceremony was presided over by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, with Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, and Rear Admiral K M Ramakrishnan, Flag Officer of Karnataka Naval Area, among the attendees. Shekhawat highlighted the project’s importance, stating, “A historic moment for Bharat and our civilisational pride. Presided over the induction ceremony of the Ancient Stitched Ship INSV Kaundinya at Karwar Naval Base today—an extraordinary recreation of a 5th-century vessel, inspired by Ajanta murals and handcrafted by Kerala’s traditional artisans using age-old techniques.” He credited Sanjeev Sanyal, Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister, for initiating research into the project.

Named after Kaundinya, a legendary Indian mariner who navigated to Southeast Asia, the ship features culturally significant elements, including sails with Gandabherunda (two headed bird) and Sun motifs, a Simha Yali sculpture on the bow, and a Harappan-style stone anchor. These details symbolise India’s historical maritime trade and cultural exchanges. The vessel is set to undertake a transoceanic journey along the ancient Gujarat-Oman trade route later this year, reinforcing its role as a living testament to India’s seafaring past.

The project, formalised in July 2023 through an agreement between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and M/s Hodi Innovations, was funded by the Ministry of Culture. Construction began with the keel-laying in September 2023 and culminated in the ship’s launch in Goa in February 2025. A team of artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Babu Sankaran, employed a traditional stitching technique, using coir rope, coconut fibre, and natural resin to join wooden planks. This method, preserved by a single family, was guided by designs derived from Ajanta Cave paintings, as no original blueprints reportedly exist.

The Indian Navy oversaw the technical aspects, collaborating with IIT Madras’s Department of Ocean Engineering for hydrodynamic testing and internal assessments to ensure the vessel’s seaworthiness. The absence of modern fasteners like screws underscores the authenticity of the construction, which relied entirely on historical methods to recreate the hull and rigging.