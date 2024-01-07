Revolutionary GPS-Based Toll System Set to Debut on Mysuru-Bengaluru express way

Bengaluru: In a groundbreaking move, a GPS-based toll system poised to charge vehicles only for the actual distance traveled is set to make its debut on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and the bustling Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48.

Preparations are in full swing to launch this innovative toll collection system on both these crucial roadways in the near future. Sources within the Union Ministry of Highways have revealed that the implementation includes the initiation of geofencing technology to precisely calculate toll charges based on the distance covered by vehicles. For the exact travel distance has been a subject of interest, the Union Ministry of Highways is actively engaged in geofencing to ensure accurate toll computation as vehicles traverse the route.

A significant stride towards this high-tech toll collection method is already evident, with a staggering 18 lakh commercial vehicles already equipped with GPS-based vehicle location tracking systems. These vehicles will be the pioneers in adopting the GPS toll payment system, marking a pivotal moment in toll collection efficiency.

Initial reports suggest that the GPS toll system will undergo a trial phase on select roads across the country before its widespread implementation. The system's success on these trial runs will likely pave the way for its extension to various other roads nationwide.

Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, during a session in the Lok Sabha, had previously announced that the GPS-based toll collection system would be operational from March this year. The recent statement from Union Road Transport Secretary Anurag Jain further underscores the government's commitment to resolving all outstanding issues related to the GPS-based toll system, indicating a swift implementation in the offing. Stay tuned as India gears up for a transformative leap in toll collection technology, heralding a new era of efficiency on its highways.