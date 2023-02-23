Rising maternal deaths in Silicon City

Bengaluru: Despite the silicon city well known for world class medical facilities at affordable prices, 304 maternal deaths have been reported in the last six years in Bengaluru .

The Health Department has launched various programmes including 'Lakshya' to prevent maternal deaths during childbirth. Similarly, there are government and private hospitals dedicated to mothers. However, maternal deaths are being reported in large numbers in the city.



During the first eight months of this financial year, 389 deaths were reported in the State. Among them, 60 deaths of mothers have been reported in Bangalore itself. No other district in the state has reported such a large number of deaths.

After the appearance of Covid in the month of March 2020, a lockdown was announced for some time and movement from district to district was restricted. Because of this, pre-natal and post-natal hospital treatment for mothers was a problem. Thus, maternal deaths were not adequately reported. As a result, according to the information of the Health Department, only nine mothers died in the city in the year 2021-22. 82 maternal deaths were reported in 2019-20.

Central and state governments have initiated many programmes to prevent maternal deaths. A target programme has been implemented to improve antenatal and postnatal services in hospitals. Obstetricians and gynaecologists, nurses are being imparted skill training under this program to enhance their skills.

radhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan programme in collaboration with private specialist doctors in all government health centres being conducted. Iron Sucrose Injection, Iron Folic Acid and Calcium Tablets are being provided free of cost to anaemic pregnant women. However, the number of cases of maternal death is being reported.

Most of the maternal deaths reported in Bengaluru are pregnant women who came for delivery in city from other districts. When the situation gets out of hand, the doctor also becomes helpless if patient is admitted to hospital in last hour. A doctor of Vanivilasa Hospital said that the cases of emergency births are being identified and treated. The major cause of death are anaemia, bleeding, malnutrition, child marriage. not conducting examination on time, impaired physical and mental capacity, not taking precautionary measures, lack of facilities in primary health centres.