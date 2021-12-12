Robotic assisted neuro rehab centre comes up at Sakra

Bengaluru: Sakra World Hospital (JV of Secom and Toyota Tsusho, Japan), a leading healthcare organization launched a world-class Robotic Assisted Neuro Rehabilitation Centre in Bangalore, the first ever in Karnataka, on Saturday. The new state-of-the-art centre was inaugurated in the presence of Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Science & Technology, Akiko Sugita, Consul General of Japan and Kannada actor Raghavendra Rajkumar.

World's best robotic rehabilitation units - WalkbotPremium, Armeo Spring and Senso - are being imported to offer most efficient solutions for human movement therapy using modern technology. Sakra Rehabilitation is the most advanced rehabilitation institution, providing prehab and rehab for inpatients, outpatients and home-based tele-rehabilitation. The dedicated rehab HDU unit has resident in-patients undergoing early intervention - starting within a few days of stroke or neurosurgery. Unique technological implications facilitate a comprehensive approach emphasizing Japanese safety processes for infection control while ensuring safety from potential patient falls.

Patients suffering from stroke, spinal cord injury with paraplegia and quadriplegia, traumatic brain injury (TBI), brain tumors, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, Guillain Barre Syndrome(GBS) etc. will benefit from this advanced robot-assisted therapy. Early usage of robotics can bring about an incredible transformation in the functional status of a person to increase the strength and stamina, body posture, gait and functional mobility.

The robots established at the new centre are: The Walkbot Premium is the most advanced rehab robotics in the country for faster recovery from the paralyzed legs compared to conventional therapies. It has the unique ankle joint mechanism for synchronized robotic assisted movements, automated limb length adjustments and an advanced forceplate. By generating the most natural walking pattern, the Walkbot provides an accurate and superior therapeutic effect on correcting the pathological walking patterns.

The ArmeoSpring is the world's first upper limb robotic concept that covers the whole "Continuum of Rehabilitation" –from early rehabilitation to long-term recovery.

ArmeoSenso is the most advanced technology on sensor-based solution for arm function recovery. It is useful for patients with mild to moderate functioning impairments.

Commenting on the centre, Dr Maheswarappa B.M., Senior Consultant & HOD, Sakra Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences, said, "Sakra is the gold standard in India for advanced rehabilitation specialties, offering the best of Indo-Japanese wisdom to enhance the quality of human life. We are known to be innovative in setting global benchmarks through our high-quality clinical approaches." PTI