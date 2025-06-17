Rs 1,350 cr development push counters BJP’s ‘no funds’ narrative: CM

Davangere: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 1,350 crore in Davangere district and hit out at the BJP for its accusations that the state government lacks the financial strength to deliver on its promises. Later, speaking at a public function, Siddaramaiah said, “In a single day, we have inaugurated and launched development works worth?1,350 crore. If we had no money, could this have been possible? The BJP’s lies stand exposed.”

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said, “What use is a 56-inch chest when there’s no space in it for the poor and the middle class? His chest might be wide, but there is no compassion inside it.” Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of deliberately spreading misinformation.

“From the Prime Minister down to the local BJP leaders, they claimed that our guarantees would never be implemented. Today, all five guarantees are in force. People across Karnataka, including BJP voters, are benefiting,” he said. Highlighting Karnataka’s fiscal strength, he pointed out that the state now boasts one of the largest budgets and ranks second in the country for GST collection.

“This proves our economy is growing and progressing,” the chief minister asserted. In a direct comparison with the previous BJP government, Siddaramaiah said, “When they were in power, not a single house was given to the people. Today, we allotted 1,892 houses to the urban working class in Davangere district alone.”

The CM emphasised that his government’s goal is to empower all sections of society, irrespective of caste, class, or religion.

“We are committed to economic and social justice as envisioned by Dr B R Ambedkar. We don’t see caste or party lines when it comes to development,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also challenged BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka for a public debate on the state’s finances and developmental progress. “If what I said about the Centre’s betrayal is false, I will never step on a public stage again,” he declared.

The CM criticised the central government’s alleged apathy towards Karnataka, stating that the 15th Finance Commission had discriminated against the state to the tune of Rs 11,500 crore.