SAFE Annual Convention 2024 Unites Industry and Government Leaders for Safer Roads and Mobility

Bengaluru: The Society for Automotive Fitness & Environment (SAFE), an initiative of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), organized its 25th SAFE Annual Convention 2024 under the Safe Journey initiative in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This year, the convention was focused on the theme “United Efforts for Road Safety: Our Roads, Our Responsibility,” the convention brought together distinguished dignitaries to discuss key strategies for promoting safe driving habits, improving road discipline and enhancing overall vehicle safety.

The 25th SAFE Annual Convention was graced by the presence of the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, as the Chief Guest, along with the Guest of Honour, D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. The conclave also saw participation from Guest of Honour, Dr Ramalinga Reddy, Transport Minister of Karnataka and Dr N V Prasad, IAS - Secretary of Transport, Govt of Karnataka, along with several other distinguished dignitaries. Industry experts from various corporations and OEMs shared their valuable insights, further enhancing the significance of the discussions and initiatives presented at the convention.

Welcoming the dignitaries and auto industry experts to the inaugural ceremony of the SAFE Annual Convention 2024, Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM, apprised the audience about the SIAM’s SAFE initiative and highlighted SIAM’s commitment and Karnataka government efforts in making roads safer in Karnataka and in India.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Karnataka is prioritizing road safety with significant investments in infrastructure and technology. We are committed to reducing road traffic fatalities through enhanced traffic management systems in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, and rigorous enforcement of traffic laws. Our educational initiatives are embedding road safety awareness from an early age, ensuring a safer tomorrow. Furthermore, our move towards sustainable mobility with the acquisition of 5000 electric buses and the launch of the Shakti Scheme highlights our resolve to lead the nation in safe and green transportation.”

Addressing the inaugural session, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “Karnataka, with a burgeoning population of 7 crore people and 3 crore vehicles, exemplifies a technological leap by incorporating technology to improve road safety particularly in Bangalore —our technological capital— where nearly two-thirds of the population grapples with vehicular congestion. Recognizing traffic and road safety as national concerns, we commend SIAM's contributions and urge further industry collaboration to harness Bangalore’s tech prowess. By integrating AI into our police and transport operations, we aim to elevate our standards to international levels, enhancing daily life and ensuring the safety of our citizens.”

Transport Minister Dr Ramalinga Reddy said, “As the leader in road safety initiatives, Karnataka is steadfastly improving infrastructure, enhancing enforcement, and upgrading emergency care to significantly reduce road fatalities and injuries. We are at the forefront of technological advancements in the transportation sector. Our comprehensive schemes and future plans, including the procurement of 5,000 electric buses, highlights our commitment to sustainable mobility. We aim to establish Bengaluru as the first net-zero city in India, setting a benchmark in environmental responsibility and urban transportation.”

The SIAM SAFE Context Paper, "Analysing India's Imperatives for Road Safety," was unveiled by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. on this occasion. The SIAM SAFE Context paper offers critical insights about India’s preparedness for safer roads.

The Chief Minister also launched several new road safety initiatives, including the SIAM and Transport Department Karnataka Road Safety Education Slogan Competition, a free eye check-up for 15,000 BMTC drivers in association with the Eicher Foundation and BMTC, and a helmet awareness drive in collaboration with Bengaluru Traffic Police and ICICI Lombard to promote road safety.

During the conclave, 10 individuals from KSRTC, BMTC, Education Department and Bengaluru Traffic Police were awarded for their outstanding contributions towards promoting road safety.

During the inaugural session, Sushant Naik, President,SAFE and Global Head of Government and Public Affairs at Tata Motors Ltd, said, “Addressing road safety is urgent. We must reduce road traffic deaths by 50% by 2030, a goal set by the United Nations. The path to safer roads involves a comprehensive approach—Education, Engineering, Enforcement, and Emergency Care. We can learn from successful models like Sweden's Vision Zero and Norway's traffic management strategies, which have significantly lowered road fatalities. By integrating advancements like ADAS and enforcing stricter laws, we can achieve similar success.”

Concluding the inaugural session, Alok Jaitley, Vice President, SAFE and EVP, Maruti Suzuki India, also shared his insights and perspectives on road safety in India.