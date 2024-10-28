Sakra World Hospital hosts ‘Rise Above Stroke’ walkathon, launches Stroke Clinic

Bengaluru: India witnessed a significant 51% increase in stroke cases, but positively 80% of strokes can be prevented through awareness and proactive measures. To raise awareness about stroke the Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, took a significant step by organizing the “Stride to Save Lives Walkathon” under the theme “Rise Above Stroke” and announced the “launch of a dedicated Stroke Clinic”. This event was welcomed and addressed by the esteemed Yuichi Nagano, the Managing Director; Naoya Matsumi, the Deputy Managing Director; and Gurupradha Poonja PJ, Associate Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

Followed by a distinguished panel of medical experts, including Dr. Arjun Srivatsa, the Director and HOD - Institute of Neurosciences; Dr. Amit Kulkarni, the Senior Consultant and Lead - Neurology and Stroke; Dr. Chidambaramurthy Udaya Shankar, the Senior Consultant - Neurology; Dr. Roopa Seshadri, Senior Consultant – Neuro and Stroke Intervention, Endovascular Intervention/Surgery; Dr. N Chandrashekar, the Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery; Dr. Dilip Mohan, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery; Dr. Alok Mohan Uppar, Consultant - Neurosurgery; and Dr. Shylesh M P, the Associate Consultant - Neurosurgery of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

“Nearly all patients have early stroke symptoms, but they do not take it seriously because they go away in a matter of minutes. Due to a lack of knowledge about how manageable strokes are in their early stages. There are two types of stroke hemorrhagic stroke, when blood vessels start bleeding in your head and Ischemic strokes, which occur due to a blocked artery, account for 87% of all stroke cases and are the most common type both in India and worldwide,” said Dr. Arjun Srivatsa, the Director and HOD - Institute of Neurosciences.