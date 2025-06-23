Samarthanam Sisters shine on World Music Day

Bengaluru: In a vibrant celebration of World Music Day, the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled launched Samarthanam Sisters — Anusha and Vasundhara, visually impaired Hindustani vocalists — at White Petals, Palace Grounds, in front of over 1,000 guests.

Their soulful debut, featuring performances in multiple regional languages, was headlined by the premiere of “Sounds of Bharath”, a signature track composed by Padma Shri Ricky Kej. The event was graced by dignitaries including Ashwathnarayan, V. Harikrishna, R. P. Patnaik, Subu Kota, and others from politics, cinema, and music. “Their voices are divine,” said R P Patnaik.

“Art knows no boundaries,” observed V Harikrishna.“They carry a powerful message — that inclusion is transformative,” said Ashwathnarayan, also lauding Samarthanam’s work in education, skilling, and disability empowerment. Samarthanam also launched its “Music for Inclusion” campaign, with a USA tour kicking off in July, following an invite from Shri Subu Kota, Patron, Samarthanam USA. “This is a defining moment for inclusive art,” noted Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, founder, Samarthanam.“We sing for every artiste with a dream,” shared the Samarthanam Sisters. The evening ended with a standing ovation, heralding a new chapter in inclusive music — one song, one soul, one stage at a time.