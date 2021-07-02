Sandalwood actor Jaggesh's son Yatiraj injured as his BMW car rams tree

Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor-turned-politician Jaggesh's younger son Yatiraj suffered injuries in a road accident. According to reports, the accident occurred near Chikkaballapur's Agalagurki on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway. His car crashed into the divider before ramming into a roadside tree. In the visuals circulating on social media, the front of the car was completely damaged under the impact of the collision.



While some reports suggest that the car was overspeeding, others said that the vehicle rammed into the tree while swerving to avoid a stray dog. Yatiraj has acted in films like Gosi Gang and Bullet Basya in supporting roles.

Reacting to this, Jaggesh said that his son met with the accident while trying to avoid a stray dog on the road. The actor said that his son had gone on a long drive in his BMW car, after getting his mother's permission.

"He went to his favourite road, Chikkaballapur-Bengaluru Road, where he tried to avoid hitting a stray dog. As a result, he lost balance and met the an accident," he said in a now-deleted tweet. In another tweet, he said that his son suffered a minor ligament injury and is undergoing treatment.

According to the eyewitness, Yatiraj was alone in the car and speeding, which was the probable cause of the accident. "Yatiraj possibly tried to avoid the car divider, which made him lose control of the vehicle and hit the tree. Yatiraj has suffered minor injuries as the airbags in his luxury car opened".

Police said that they registered a case and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.