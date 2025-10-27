Sandalwood smuggling racket busted in Bengaluru, four arrested

Bengaluru: In a dramatic police operation resembling a scene from Pushpa, Siddapura Police in Bengaluru busted a sandalwood smuggling racket that was attempting to transport illegal sandalwood logs disguised under onion sacks.

During a late-night nakabandi check, police stopped a pickup truck that appeared to be carrying onion sacks. The driver’s overconfidence raised suspicion, prompting officers to conduct a thorough inspection. To their surprise, beneath the onions were neatly packed bags containing sandalwood logs.

According to police sources, the gang was transporting sandalwood from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru, intending to later smuggle it to China. The mastermind, identified as Siraj, along with his associates, allegedly cut sandalwood trees in the Kurnool forests and concealed them under agricultural produce to evade detection.

Police seized 18 sandalwood logs during the operation and arrested four men — Sheikh Sharuq, Sheikh Abdul, Paramesh, and Ram Bhupal — all believed to be part of the smuggling network.

Investigations revealed that the accused were supplying sandalwood to a Bengaluru-based dealer, who would then facilitate international smuggling to China. The network reportedly used small agricultural consignments as a cover for illegal timber trade.

A senior police officer said, “The smugglers had developed a well-organized channel connecting forest cutters, transporters, and urban dealers. The modus operandi was designed to bypass border checks by using perishable goods as camouflage.”

The police have launched a manhunt for the main dealer who remains absconding. Further investigation is underway to trace the wider network and possible financial links behind the international sandalwood racket.

Authorities have intensified vigilance across Karnataka’s forest belts following the bust, as the state continues to be a major hotspot for illegal sandalwood trade.