Sanjeevini-temple town’s own bright spot

Udupi: This temple town has just done something that will showcase the women's power in promoting organic homemade products. This is likely to be a good spot in the town which is frequented by religious tourists throughout the year. With the biennial festival of Paryaya approaching, -'Sanjeevini,' a women-led supermarket that encapsulates the essence of organic and homemade variety products. This visionary establishment emerged under the wings of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), offering a one-stop destination where artistry and excellence converge.

Nestled within the taluk panchayat premises, 'Sanjeevini' unfurls a tapestry of offerings that range from meticulously crafted handmade bags and delicate cane baskets to the evocative strokes of wall paintings. The sarees bear the prestigious GI tag, bearing testament to their authenticity, while the shelves also cradle the warmth of earthen pots, the nourishment of organic rice, and the allure of artisanal soaps and oils. A symphony of flavours dances within homemade chocolates, each bite a testament to passion and creativity.

Behind this vibrant marketplace lie the efforts of 7,623 self-help groups, a force of over 85,000 individuals dedicated to their crafts. 'Sanjeevini' serves as their stage, allowing their creations to step into the spotlight. The 500-square-foot expanse nestled within Udupi City becomes a canvas where dreams are showcased and stories are shared.

Beyond the tangible, these self-help groups channel their creativity into candles that illuminate the ordinary, keychains that hold promises, and doormats that welcome with warmth. In the realm of sustenance, organic jaggery, invigorating health drinks, and an array of food items stand as a testament to their diversity. Notably, the golden 'Hebri Honey' flows from one such group, a testament to their dedication and innovation.

Guiding this endeavour is the supportive hand of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), offering financial sustenance with a monthly grant of Rs 15,000, out of which Rs 10,000 serves as the foundation for the market's rent. The torchbearers of this initiative, the Samruddhi self-help group, carry the legacy of dedication as they steer the supermarket's journey.

The significance of this undertaking is not lost on Udupi's community. Prasanna H, the CEO of Udupi Zilla Panchayat, emphasizes how 'Sanjeevini' isn't just a marketplace, but a catalyst for women's economic empowerment. The journey began with the Zilla Panchayat's unwavering commitment, imparting training that transformed self-help group members into entrepreneurs, ready to explore diverse horizons.

Laxmi Hebbalkar, the minister in charge of Udupi district, inaugurated the supermarket, resonating with the spirit of the women who steer its course. Amidst the offerings, she found herself enchanted by the products' quality, surpassing even the allure of branded home-decor stores.