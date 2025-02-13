Sarla Aviation’s Air Taxi Shunya Steals Spotlight at Invest Karnataka

Sarla Aviation’s futuristic air taxi, which faced stiff competition for attention at Aero India 2025, is now commanding the spotlight at the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit.

The prototype, named Shunya, has been attracting large crowds eager to learn more about the technology and take photos with the display.

By the second day of the event, company co-founder Dinesh found himself overwhelmed by inquiries from visitors. “I’ve been answering questions non-stop, and I’ve already run out of business cards,” he told PTI.

The air taxi gained widespread attention in October 2024 after it was revealed that a trip from Electronic City to Kempegowda International Airport could take just 19 minutes at a cost of Rs 900. The announcement led to a wave of online discussions, with many comparing the service to the city’s infamous traffic congestion.

For perspective, the same route by road often takes around two hours, with cab fares exceeding Rs 1,000. The prospect of significantly reduced travel times at a lower cost has fueled interest in the project.

Sarla Aviation is currently seeking approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “Once we receive clearance, we can begin operations with two aircraft immediately,” Dinesh said, estimating that the regulatory process could take approximately 18 months.

Designed for autonomous operation, the air taxi can carry six passengers with a total load capacity of 680 kg and reach speeds of up to 250 km/hour. It requires just 2,000 square feet of open space for takeoff and landing.

The company has plans to expand its fleet, aiming to introduce four additional aircraft by the end of the year. The focus is on short-haul urban routes, typically between 20 to 30 kilometers, to provide an alternative to road transportation in congested city areas.

“Our goal is to optimize it for short-distance travel, making commutes more efficient,” Dinesh said.

At Invest Karnataka-2025, held at Bangalore Palace until February 14, Shunya remains a key attraction on static display.

Meanwhile, at Aero India 2025 in Yelahanka Air Force Base, the aircraft is performing live demonstrations to showcase its capabilities to industry experts and the public.